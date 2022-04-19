Thought we were done with the reveals? Think again, as it seems Hasbro has saved the biggest for last! Coming to us from IGN
, we now the have our official reveal for the long-rumored Transformers Legacy Titan Cybertron Metroplex! If you’ve ever found yourself thinking you don’t have enough giant, transforming robot figures in your life, Hasbro has your back. Beginning later today, you can preorder the Transformers: Generations Legacy Series Titan Cybertron Universe Metroplex, which is admittedly a mouthful, but check out the gallery below to see some images of this massive figure. At a whopping 22-inches tall, » Continue Reading.
