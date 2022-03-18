Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: 5-Page Preview of 2022 Annual


Graphic Policy prepares us for this week's arrival of the Beast Wars 2022 Annual with the 5-page preview. Check it out after the jump, then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! This collection of three stories centers on the characters we know and love from the IDW Transformers: Beast Wars series with some fun surprises and adventures. Creator credits: Sam Maggs (Author), David Mariotte (Author), Nick Marino (Author), Ryan Miller (Cover Artist), Lanna Souvanny (Artist, Cover Artist), Phillip Johnson (Artist), Andrea Bell (Artist) Featuring fantastic creative teams and wonderful art from Phillip Johnson, Sam Maggs,

The post IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: 5-Page Preview of 2022 Annual appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



