IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #10 Veregge Retailer Incentive Cover Pr
IDW artist Jeffrey Veregge shares another installment in his travel poster series
of Transformers*covers: My latest Travel poster Retail Incentive cover for @IDWPublishing Transformers issue #10. The Great Cybertron War Memorial. Full credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author) Cachét Whitman (Artist) Beth McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist) Enjoy the artwork attached to this post and then share your thoughts about it on the 2005 boards!
