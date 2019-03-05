|
War For Cybertron: Siege ? Refraktor (Reflector) And Caliburst New Images
E-Hobby website has uploaded some new images of the upcoming War For Cybertron: Siege – Refraktor (Reflector) And Caliburst. Refraktor’s listing
*has been updated with a nice set of images of the prototype of this figure. We have a look at the front, back and*artillery hovercraft alt mode. Don’t forget that you can buy three of them and combine them into G1 Reflector’s classic camera mode. Additionally, we also get some extra stock images
of Battlemaster Caliburst (redeco of Blowpipe). You can check out the great detail in such a small figure and the interaction with a bigger figure » Continue Reading.
.
