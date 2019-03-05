|
Hero X Pit Transformers 35th Anniversary T-shirt
Via Hero X twitter
*has shared a sample image of their*Hero X Pit Transformers 35th Anniversary T-shirt. This is part of the celebration of the 35th Transformers anniversary in Japan, together with the reprint of the Transformers Generations Book Deluxe
. The T-shirt art features a menacing Unicron head with a text “It is chaos, it is Unicron!” drawn by artist*Yuuki Ohshima. There’s no specific information on price or how to get the T-shirt, but it seems a limited run available in some places around Japan. Click on the bar to check out the sample image and share your impressions » Continue Reading.
