UsernamePrime Mini-Con Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: ontario Posts: 6

Spot the KOs My ever growing collection. Going to need a new 5 tier shelf soon.





I don't collect MP stuff but I wouldn't mind a skywarp in the future to finish the s1 decepticons. Maybe replace the starscream as it blows.





I got plenty of KOs in there. can you spot them?





Here's the Autobot shelf Attached Thumbnails



