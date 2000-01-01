Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:57 PM   #1
UsernamePrime
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: ontario
Posts: 6
Spot the KOs
My ever growing collection. Going to need a new 5 tier shelf soon.


I don't collect MP stuff but I wouldn't mind a skywarp in the future to finish the s1 decepticons. Maybe replace the starscream as it blows.


I got plenty of KOs in there. can you spot them?


Here's the Autobot shelf
Click image for larger version Name: a1.jpg Views: 2 Size: 81.5 KB ID: 45877   Click image for larger version Name: a2.jpg Views: 2 Size: 79.5 KB ID: 45878   Click image for larger version Name: a3.jpg Views: 2 Size: 91.6 KB ID: 45879   Click image for larger version Name: a4.jpg Views: 2 Size: 94.2 KB ID: 45880   Click image for larger version Name: a5.jpg Views: 2 Size: 92.7 KB ID: 45881  

Click image for larger version Name: a6.jpg Views: 2 Size: 93.8 KB ID: 45882   Click image for larger version Name: a7.jpg Views: 2 Size: 91.1 KB ID: 45883  
UsernamePrime
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: ontario
Posts: 6
Re: Spot the KOs
Decepticons
Click image for larger version Name: d1.jpg Views: 3 Size: 84.5 KB ID: 45884   Click image for larger version Name: d2.jpg Views: 3 Size: 96.3 KB ID: 45885   Click image for larger version Name: d3.jpg Views: 4 Size: 92.5 KB ID: 45886   Click image for larger version Name: d4.jpg Views: 2 Size: 92.7 KB ID: 45887   Click image for larger version Name: d5.jpg Views: 2 Size: 93.8 KB ID: 45888  

Click image for larger version Name: d6.jpg Views: 2 Size: 93.0 KB ID: 45889   Click image for larger version Name: d7.jpg Views: 1 Size: 91.8 KB ID: 45890  
UsernamePrime
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: ontario
Posts: 6
Re: Spot the KOs
"MP"
Click image for larger version Name: mp.jpg Views: 4 Size: 92.6 KB ID: 45891  
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,717
Re: Spot the KOs
quite a few combiner wars KO I can see.
