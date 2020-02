Dollar Tree G1 Transformers Mini Figures Released in Canada

These G1 Transformers Mini Figures were found at a Dollar Tree in Winnipeg today.



Grimlock, Megatron, Optimus Prime and Soundwave were sighted. As always at Dollar Tree, these were $1.25 each.



Like the key chains released just before Christmas, expect these to move quickly!

Attached Thumbnails







