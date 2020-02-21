Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,257

First Look At Transformers Cyberverse Build-A-Figure Deluxe Arcee



And we follow our rain of reveals with our first look at Transformers Cyberverse Build-A-Figure Deluxe Arcee. Our very own*Jtprime17*was able to find a small thumbnail image of Arcee via the Walmart mobile app. Arcee is part of the new Cyberverse Deluxe figures which include parts to build your own Maccadam figure. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and sound off on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... And we follow our rain of reveals with our first look at Transformers Cyberverse Build-A-Figure Deluxe Arcee. Our very own*Jtprime17*was able to find a small thumbnail image of Arcee via the Walmart mobile app. Arcee is part of the new Cyberverse Deluxe figures which include parts to build your own Maccadam figure. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and sound off on the 2005 Boards!The post First Look At Transformers Cyberverse Build-A-Figure Deluxe Arcee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.