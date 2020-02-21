Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
First Look At Transformers Cyberverse Build-A-Figure Deluxe Arcee


And we follow our rain of reveals with our first look at Transformers Cyberverse Build-A-Figure Deluxe Arcee. Our very own*Jtprime17*was able to find a small thumbnail image of Arcee via the Walmart mobile app. Arcee is part of the new Cyberverse Deluxe figures which include parts to build your own Maccadam figure. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post First Look At Transformers Cyberverse Build-A-Figure Deluxe Arcee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 05:18 PM   #2
Yonoid
Re: First Look At Transformers Cyberverse Build-A-Figure Deluxe Arcee
some kid is going to lose an eye on that gun
Today, 07:34 PM   #3
theoneyouknowleast
Re: First Look At Transformers Cyberverse Build-A-Figure Deluxe Arcee
Looks better than that MP they recently announced.
