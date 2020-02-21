Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Botbots Series 5 Goldrush Games


Hasbro has just uploaded new official images of the*Transformers Botbots Series 5 Goldrush Games including some new Surprise Unboxings packs and brand new tribes. Cardio Clique Tribe Hibotchi Heats Tribe Los Deliciosos Tribe Party Favors Tribe Toilet Bowl Surprise Unboxing (with proper brown mystery balls) Treasure Chest Surprise Unboxing (pirate themed box) Winners Circle Tribe (new hard-to-find Golden Botbots) Check out all the HQ images and official product descriptions after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards! BotBots Goldrush Series 5 Tribes Transformers: BotBots Series 5 Collectible Blind Box Mystery Figure (Ages 5 and Up &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Botbots Series 5 Goldrush Games – New Surprise Unboxings & Brand New Tribes Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



