CyberMnky Animated Join Date: Aug 2009 Location: Calgary Posts: 1,880

Teenage Mutant Ninja... Transformer?







Was given a custom bot challenge on Discord, this was the result.

Light Our Darkest Hour [ { o } ] Till All Are One



If you are reading this then you must be bored...

If you know what 'The Game' is, you've now lost... __________________If you are reading this then you must be bored...If you know what 'The Game' is, you've now lost...