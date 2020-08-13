Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:28 AM   #1
CyberMnky
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: Calgary
Posts: 1,880
Teenage Mutant Ninja... Transformer?
Was given a custom bot challenge on Discord, this was the result.

Click image for larger version Name: 20200813_235248.jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.3 KB ID: 46970

Click image for larger version Name: 20200813_234730.jpg Views: 0 Size: 89.3 KB ID: 46971
Light Our Darkest Hour [{o}] Till All Are One


If you are reading this then you must be bored...
If you know what 'The Game' is, you've now lost...
