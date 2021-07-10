|
IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, 5-Page Preview of Is
My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron concludes its eye-popping
run next week, so get ready with the 5-page preview of issue #4 then share your thoughts about this series with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Spike and Grimlock return! When the Dinobots are attacked by Sombra’s minions, can Grimlock’s little purple buddy save everycreature? And don’t miss the epic conclusion to the hit crossover series! Is friendship really magic? Can Transformers and ponies really work together? And how in the world are they going to stop Sombra?! Creator credits
: James Asmus, Ian Flynn » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, 5-Page Preview of Issue #4
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca