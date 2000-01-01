Today, 10:09 PM #1 Bootx2 Generation 1 Join Date: Nov 2012 Location: TO Posts: 64 Bootx2 Sales Thread

- Prices are in CAD.

- Pick-up preferred in Markham.

- Please PM if interested, I will try to reply as soon as possible

- Shipping will be extra.



MP Masterpiece

MP10 Optimus Prime - Hasbro version (with Vector Sigma), MISB - $220



3RD PARTY

Maketoys Striker Noir - with full weapon set, MISB - $150

Fanstoys Tesla FT-09 , MIB - $190

TFC Uranos - all individual bots are fine, but may have some issue with combined mode. This was inherited from a friend, and I have not tested them out at all, LOOSE with instructions - $100

TFC Ares - also inherited from a friend. It is missing one piece to make the combined mode foot and one of the sword piece is missing. Individual bots are fine from what I can see, LOOSE with instructions - $100

OR TAKE BOTH URANOS+ARES for $150



Non-TF Robots

Bandai SRC Mazinkaiser - Chogokin Z Color Ver., MIB - $85

CMS Corp Brave Gokin 03 Genesic Gaogaigar - this is the "V2" version with the improved knees and new Hell & Heaven hands, MIB - $200



Others

Destiny 2 - for PS4. Played for a couple of weeks, but just never got into it, Opened - $25





WANTS :

None at the moment



Feeback:

