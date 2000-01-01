Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:09 PM   #1
Bootx2
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: TO
Posts: 64
Bootx2 Sales Thread
Welcome to my sales thread. It will be updated from time to time. Please note the following:
- Prices are in CAD.
- Pick-up preferred in Markham.
- Please PM if interested, I will try to reply as soon as possible
- Shipping will be extra.

MP Masterpiece
MP10 Optimus Prime - Hasbro version (with Vector Sigma), MISB - $220

3RD PARTY
Maketoys Striker Noir - with full weapon set, MISB - $150
Fanstoys Tesla FT-09, MIB - $190
TFC Uranos - all individual bots are fine, but may have some issue with combined mode. This was inherited from a friend, and I have not tested them out at all, LOOSE with instructions - $100
TFC Ares - also inherited from a friend. It is missing one piece to make the combined mode foot and one of the sword piece is missing. Individual bots are fine from what I can see, LOOSE with instructions - $100
OR TAKE BOTH URANOS+ARES for $150

Non-TF Robots
Bandai SRC Mazinkaiser - Chogokin Z Color Ver., MIB - $85
CMS Corp Brave Gokin 03 Genesic Gaogaigar - this is the "V2" version with the improved knees and new Hell & Heaven hands, MIB - $200

Others
Destiny 2 - for PS4. Played for a couple of weeks, but just never got into it, Opened - $25


WANTS:
None at the moment

Feeback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ghlight=Bootx2
