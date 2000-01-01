Welcome to my sales thread. It will be updated from time to time. Please note the following:
MP Masterpiece
MP10 Optimus Prime
- Hasbro version (with Vector Sigma), MISB - $220
3RD PARTY
Maketoys Striker Noir
- with full weapon set, MISB - $150
Fanstoys Tesla FT-09
, MIB - $190
TFC Uranos
- all individual bots are fine, but may have some issue with combined mode. This was inherited from a friend, and I have not tested them out at all, LOOSE with instructions - $100
TFC Ares
- also inherited from a friend. It is missing one piece to make the combined mode foot and one of the sword piece is missing. Individual bots are fine from what I can see, LOOSE with instructions - $100
OR TAKE BOTH URANOS+ARES for $150
Non-TF Robots
Bandai SRC Mazinkaiser
- Chogokin Z Color Ver., MIB - $85
CMS Corp Brave Gokin 03 Genesic Gaogaigar
- this is the "V2" version with the improved knees and new Hell & Heaven hands, MIB - $200
Others
Destiny 2
- for PS4. Played for a couple of weeks, but just never got into it, Opened - $25
WANTS:
None at the moment
Feeback:
