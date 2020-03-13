|
STUDIO SERIES WAVE 9 DELUXE FOUND AT US RETAIL
Facebook user Shawn Johnson posted in the Dairycon
group that he found Wave 9 of Generations Studio Series wave 9 at Meijers in Waukesaw WI. Wave 9 consists of Offroad Bumblebee, Shatter (jet form), and Roadbuster. Happy Hunting!
