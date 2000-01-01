Zeusguy Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2009 Location: New Brunswick Posts: 98

The Peace Out I'm Done sale thread! After much soul searching I've come to the realization that I just don't enjoy the hobby anymore, nor do I have the space, so the time has come to purge. I've tried to be as thorough as possible on conditions and accessories as possible. Many are probably missing missiles and projectiles, and instructions in some instnances but I'm not 100% sure. I have a big bag full and haven't had the time to go through matching to each individual bot, so if that's important feel free to ask and I'll check into it. Pictures are coming eventually, it's just a very busy time so I've not gotten around to photographing everything yet. Once again, if you would like some pics of anything specific drop me a line and i'll do some up, and likewise with any questions about anything, i'll do my best to get back to you as soon as I can. I ship on Mondays and Thursdays after payments cleared. Paypal as friends/family or add 2.9% or EMT if you prefer. Buyers choice. More to come. Prices in CDN.





Beast Wars



Quickstrike 20$

Silverbolt (w/ missiles) 40$

Noctorro 12$

Airhammer 12$

Terragator 12$

Bantor 12$

Skyshadow (no missile)15$

Scavenger 20$

Depthcharge (missing tail, gun and discs) 10$

Rampage (has 2 missiles, no gun or treads) 35$

Scarem 10$

Stinkbomb 10$

Tigerhawk (missing missiles, has gun and wing tips) 24$

Razorclaw 10$

Drillbit 12$

Lazorbeak (missing gun)15$

Powerpinch 15$

Snarl 10$

Jetstorm (missing missile, some of the insect legs broken and glued back on.) 3$

Manterror (complete) 20$

K-9 (no missiles) 10$

Retrax 15$

Magnaboss (Prowl missing one front lion paws. Silverbolt missing missiles. Ironhide complete.) Silverbolt so far is intact but is a known sufferer of GPS so handle carefully) 35$

Tripredacus (has duplicate left cicada wings, missing missiles) 40$

Blackarachnia (has gun and string missile. Missing 2 spider legs. Has small crack on back of left leg ball socket. Not visable and does not affect poseability. Feels sturdy) 15$

Polarclaw (has batgun) 30$

Waspinator Anniversary edition (has gun and wings, no missiles) 25$



Combiner Wars



Defensor with scout Groove (all individual bots have their weapons. Set only) 150$

Menasor (all bots have their weapons) 130$

Huffer 20$

Skylynx 25$



Power of the Primes



Beachcomber 15$

Tailgate 15$

Blackwing 15$

Moonracer 20$

Elita-1 20$



Thrilling 30



Trailcutter 10$

Hoist 10$

Skids 20$

Windblade 10$

Chromia 25$

Roadbuster 15$

Brainstorm (some small wear on the headmaster) 20$

Metroplex w/Scamper(has most stickers but not all were applied so some are missing. Otherwise complete. Shipping will be a lot for this dude. ) 300$



Titans Return



Cosmos 10$

Hardhead 20$

Skullsmasher 20$

Chromedome 20$

Mindwipe 15$

Highbrow 20$

Wolfwire 20$

Triggerhappy 20$

Twinferno10$

Misfire 80$

Twintwist 80$

Sixshot 40$



Fall of Cybertron



Shockwave 10$

Starscream?

Thundercracker?

Blaster and Steeljaw 20$



Generations



Scourge 10$

Warpath 15$



Reveal the Shield



Windcharger 20$

Turbo Tracks 20$

Perceptor 15$



Universe



Silverstreak (factory error, 2 left hands) 5$

Cheetor 10$

Cyclonus 15$

Smokescreen (one hand appears to be fused) 10$

Onslaught 15$



Bayformerse



DOTM Soundwave (has mechtech gun. Panel on one leg snapped off but has been glued back into place. Displays well and transforms fine if you're gentle.) 10$

Brawn (with guns) 25$

Salvage 10$

Camshaft 10$

DOTM Shockwave 15$

DOTM Longhaul 15$