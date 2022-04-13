It took some time but we finally have our first official images of the new*Action Toys Ultimetal Rodimus Prime And Galvatron as well as update information about their release. The images, shared in Action Toys Facebook
, give us a clear look a these*high-end collectibles which were first revealed while back in*ACGHK 2021 convention
.*Rodimus Prime and Galvatron feature a Japanese Studio OX design, a wide range of articulation and premium finishing which include LED parts (Matrix chamber with Rodimus and cannon for Galvatron). As we can see from the images, Rodimus Prime includes extra parts to convert him into » Continue Reading.
