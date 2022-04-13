Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Action Toys Ultimetal Rodimus Prime And Galvatron Official Images & Release Date


It took some time but we finally have our first official images of the new*Action Toys Ultimetal Rodimus Prime And Galvatron as well as update information about their release. The images, shared in Action Toys Facebook, give us a clear look a these*high-end collectibles which were first revealed while back in*ACGHK 2021 convention.*Rodimus Prime and Galvatron feature a Japanese Studio OX design, a wide range of articulation and premium finishing which include LED parts (Matrix chamber with Rodimus and cannon for Galvatron). As we can see from the images, Rodimus Prime includes extra parts to convert him into &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Action Toys Ultimetal Rodimus Prime And Galvatron Official Images & Release Date appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



