Today, 10:13 AM #1 j_limitz Generation 2 Join Date: Aug 2010 Location: Toronto, Ontario Posts: 147 Various Transformers for Sale



Here is the link to all the photos:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/fsuEPXXprTnTD9D58



Please PM if you have any questions.



25th Anniversary Unicron - $250



Masterpiece

- Hasbro Masterpiece Optimus Prime - $325

- Hasbro Masterpiece Rodimus Prime - $125

- Hasbro Masterpiece Soundwave - $300

- Hasbro Masterpiece Grimlock (2009) - $150

- Hasbro Masterpiece Prowl - $110



Transformers Prime

- Arcee First Edition Deluxe - $90

- Cliffjumper First Edition Deluxe - $90

- RID Wheeljack Deluxe - $30

- RID Dreadwing Voyager - $50

- Beast Hunters Shockwave Voyager - $50

- RID Starscream Voyager - $50

- Cyberverse Megatron - $25

- Cyberverse Starscream - $20

- Cyberverse Dreadwing - $20

- Cyberverse Bulkhead - $20

- Cyberverse Ironhide - $20



Transformers Generations

- Thrust Deluxe - $30

- Cybertronian Megatron Deluxe - $40

- Cybertronian Bumblebee Deluxe - $30

- Cliffjumper Deluxe - $30

- Thunderwing Deluxe - $30

- Red Alert Deluxe - $30

- Jetfire Leader Class (2014) - $60

- Laserbeak Scout Class - $50

- FOC Grimlock Voyager - $50

- FOC Soundwave Voyager - $50



Transformers United

- Takara UN-09 Megatron Voyager - $120



Reveal The Shield

- Perceptor Deluxe - $30

- Bumblebee Deluxe - $30

- Optimus Prime G2 Deluxe - $35

- Windcharger Scout - $25

- Battle in Space 2-Pack Rodimus/Cyclonus - $60



Powercore Combiners

- Steamhammer - $50

- Grimstone - $90



TF Movie

- HFTD Starscream Leader Class - $200

- Battle Ops Bumblebee (Costco Exclusive) - $250

- DOTM Optimus Prime/Shockwave Voyager Exclusive 2 Pack - $85

- DOTM Ironhide Leader Class - $80

- DOTM Ultimate Optimus Prime - $160

- DOTM Megatron Voyager - $40

- DOTM Shockwave Voyager - $50

- DOTM Roadbuster Deluxe - $25

- DOTM Autobot Topspin Deluxe - $25

- DOTM Thundercracker Deluxe - $25

- DOTM Laserbeak Deluxe - $25



Other

- Ultimate Battle Optimus Prime vs Megatron 2 Pack- $40

- SDCC Autobot Blaster - $160



POP

- Optimus Prime (Hot Topic Exclusive) - 110 - $40

- Bumblebee - 102 - $40



Hikari Japanese Vinyl

- Optimus Prime (Only 600 made) - $60

- Bumblebee (Only 600 made) - $60



Loyal Subjects

- Optimus Prime (Hot Topic Exclusive) - $35

- Grimlock (Hot Topics Exclusive) - $35



Located in Toronto Iím selling off the remainder of my Transformers collection. Everything is MISB and has been stored in boxes. Willing to ship, however buyer pays for shipping. Can meet up locally for pickups with Cash/EMT.Here is the link to all the photos:Please PM if you have any questions.25th Anniversary Unicron - $250Masterpiece- Hasbro Masterpiece Optimus Prime - $325- Hasbro Masterpiece Rodimus Prime - $125- Hasbro Masterpiece Soundwave - $300- Hasbro Masterpiece Grimlock (2009) - $150- Hasbro Masterpiece Prowl - $110Transformers Prime- Arcee First Edition Deluxe - $90- Cliffjumper First Edition Deluxe - $90- RID Wheeljack Deluxe - $30- RID Dreadwing Voyager - $50- Beast Hunters Shockwave Voyager - $50- RID Starscream Voyager - $50- Cyberverse Megatron - $25- Cyberverse Starscream - $20- Cyberverse Dreadwing - $20- Cyberverse Bulkhead - $20- Cyberverse Ironhide - $20Transformers Generations- Thrust Deluxe - $30- Cybertronian Megatron Deluxe - $40- Cybertronian Bumblebee Deluxe - $30- Cliffjumper Deluxe - $30- Thunderwing Deluxe - $30- Red Alert Deluxe - $30- Jetfire Leader Class (2014) - $60- Laserbeak Scout Class - $50- FOC Grimlock Voyager - $50- FOC Soundwave Voyager - $50Transformers United- Takara UN-09 Megatron Voyager - $120Reveal The Shield- Perceptor Deluxe - $30- Bumblebee Deluxe - $30- Optimus Prime G2 Deluxe - $35- Windcharger Scout - $25- Battle in Space 2-Pack Rodimus/Cyclonus - $60Powercore Combiners- Steamhammer - $50- Grimstone - $90TF Movie- HFTD Starscream Leader Class - $200- Battle Ops Bumblebee (Costco Exclusive) - $250- DOTM Optimus Prime/Shockwave Voyager Exclusive 2 Pack - $85- DOTM Ironhide Leader Class - $80- DOTM Ultimate Optimus Prime - $160- DOTM Megatron Voyager - $40- DOTM Shockwave Voyager - $50- DOTM Roadbuster Deluxe - $25- DOTM Autobot Topspin Deluxe - $25- DOTM Thundercracker Deluxe - $25- DOTM Laserbeak Deluxe - $25Other- Ultimate Battle Optimus Prime vs Megatron 2 Pack- $40- SDCC Autobot Blaster - $160POP- Optimus Prime (Hot Topic Exclusive) - 110 - $40- Bumblebee - 102 - $40Hikari Japanese Vinyl- Optimus Prime (Only 600 made) - $60- Bumblebee (Only 600 made) - $60Loyal Subjects- Optimus Prime (Hot Topic Exclusive) - $35- Grimlock (Hot Topics Exclusive) - $35Located in Toronto

My Feedback:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=j_limitz __________________My Feedback:

Tags generations, hasbro, masterpiece, prime, transformers

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge