Transformers Robots In Disguise Season 3 Trailer Live!



Hasbro has sent out word officially that Transformers Robots In Disguise Season 3 will air in the States on 4/29! They’ve released a trailer for the next season, check it and the details below! ROBOTS IN DISGUISE In 2017, Hasbro’s hit animated series, TRANSFORMERS: ROBOTS IN DISGUISE will return to Cartoon Network for a third season. Created by Hasbro Studios, the series focuses on Bumblebee as the leader of the Autobots as they seek to save the Earth from the Decepticons. The season 3 theme is “Combiner Force” and the Autobots and Decepticons will take the battle between good and



Hasbro has sent out word officially that Transformers Robots In Disguise Season 3 will air in the States on 4/29! They've released a trailer for the next season, check it and the details below! ROBOTS IN DISGUISE In 2017, Hasbro's hit animated series, TRANSFORMERS: ROBOTS IN DISGUISE will return to Cartoon Network for a third season. Created by Hasbro Studios, the series focuses on Bumblebee as the leader of the Autobots as they seek to save the Earth from the Decepticons. The season 3 theme is "Combiner Force" and the Autobots and Decepticons will take the battle between good and

