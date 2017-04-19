Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,382
Transformers Robots In Disguise Season 3 Trailer Live!


Hasbro has sent out word officially that Transformers Robots In Disguise Season 3 will air in the States on 4/29! They’ve released a trailer for the next season, check it and the details below! ROBOTS IN DISGUISE In 2017, Hasbros hit animated series, TRANSFORMERS: ROBOTS IN DISGUISE will return to Cartoon Network for a third season. Created by Hasbro Studios, the series focuses on Bumblebee as the leader of the Autobots as they seek to save the Earth from the Decepticons. The season 3 theme is Combiner Force and the Autobots and Decepticons will take the battle between good and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Robots In Disguise Season 3 Trailer Live! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
