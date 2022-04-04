Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Rising Force G1 Stunticons And Menasor Prototypes


Via their*Weibo account, third party company*Rising Force*have shared images of the gray prototypes of their G1 Stunticons and Menasor. The images show a very nice set of Stunticons in robot mode and a very solid and integrated Menasor. We can see that the limbs are interchangeable. This mold is planned for the Legends scale with*22.5 cm to the top of the head and 23 cm to the antennae. There?s still no concrete information on the release date or price of these news 3P Stunticons, but we are glad we have another Legends scale alternative in the market. Click on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Rising Force G1 Stunticons And Menasor Prototypes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



