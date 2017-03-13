Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Figure Subscription Service Wave 5 Shipping This Week In Sets of Two
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,176
Transformers Figure Subscription Service Wave 5 Shipping This Week In Sets of Two


We’ve heard that the long awaited, frequently delayed final run of the Transformers Figure Subscription Service will begin shipping this week – and to make up for the delay, they’ll be shipping two figures at a time over the next three months, rather than one figure per month as was the case previously. There is also an update on billing dates, for those who opted for the installments plan. Brain Savage writes in his update: Believe it or not the container is FINALLY here! We will be preparing your first of three shipments this week so we need you to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Figure Subscription Service Wave 5 Shipping This Week In Sets of Two appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TransFormers Combiner Wars Devastator MISB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers lot. Huge lot with a pile of accessories.
Transformers
G1 Transformers Vintage Hot Rod
Transformers
G1 Return of Convoy Transformers?C-374 Battle Patrol w/ Micro Trailer MT-11 100%
Transformers
Transformers 2007 Movie Leader Class Brawl Decepticon MIB 100% COMPLETE with BOX
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS LOT NEW USED G1 DISPLAYED ONLY*CHROMIA+MORE*NO RESERVE***L@@K***
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:33 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.