Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,176

Transformers Figure Subscription Service Wave 5 Shipping This Week In Sets of Two



We’ve heard that the long awaited, frequently delayed final run of the Transformers Figure Subscription Service will begin shipping this week – and to make up for the delay, they’ll be shipping two figures at a time over the next three months, rather than one figure per month as was the case previously. There is also an update on billing dates, for those who opted for the installments plan. Brain Savage writes in his update: Believe it or not the container is FINALLY here! We will be preparing your first of three shipments this week so we need you to



The post







More... We’ve heard that the long awaited, frequently delayed final run of the Transformers Figure Subscription Service will begin shipping this week – and to make up for the delay, they’ll be shipping two figures at a time over the next three months, rather than one figure per month as was the case previously. There is also an update on billing dates, for those who opted for the installments plan. Brain Savage writes in his update: Believe it or not the container is FINALLY here! We will be preparing your first of three shipments this week so we need you to » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Figure Subscription Service Wave 5 Shipping This Week In Sets of Two appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________