Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW Publishing: Transformers x Back To The Future Miniseries, Debuts October 2020
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,024
IDW Publishing: Transformers x Back To The Future Miniseries, Debuts October 2020


Available to interested readers for what we can only hope will be a longer purchase window than the botched Walmart launch of counterpart toy Gigawatt earlier this month, IDW Publishing announced details on their incoming Transformers x Back To The Future four issue comic miniseries: When I was asked to write the official crossover comic, I could only shout Great Scott and dive in, says writer Cavan Scott. Its the perfect fit. Both Transformers and Back to the Future are packed with adventure, humor, and (most importantly) heart. Plus, it gave me a chance to play with multiple &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Publishing: Transformers x Back To The Future Miniseries, Debuts October 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Deluxe Class QUICKSLINGER
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Vintage Original 1985 Poster
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS 1984 CONSTRUCTICON BONECRUSHER ON SEALED CARD
Transformers
HASBRO Transformers STUDIO SERIES IRONHIDE 14 NEW
Transformers
Transformers Amazon Exclusive Phantom Strike Set - MISB Skywarp
Transformers
Revoltech Eva 02 Getter Go Black Movie Optimus Prime GaiKing lot Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:22 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.