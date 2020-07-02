Available to interested readers for what we can only hope will be a longer purchase window than the botched Walmart launch of counterpart toy Gigawatt
earlier this month, IDW Publishing announced details on their incoming Transformers x Back To The Future four issue comic miniseries: When I was asked to write the official crossover comic, I could only shout Great Scott and dive in, says writer Cavan Scott
. Its the perfect fit. Both Transformers and Back to the Future are packed with adventure, humor, and (most importantly) heart. Plus, it gave me a chance to play with multiple » Continue Reading.
