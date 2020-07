IDW Publishing: Transformers x Back To The Future Miniseries, Debuts October 2020

Available to interested readers for what we can only hope will be a longer purchase window than the botched Walmart launch of counterpart toy Gigawatt earlier this month, IDW Publishing announced details on their incoming Transformers x Back To The Future four issue comic miniseries: "When I was asked to write the official crossover comic, I could only shout 'Great Scott' and dive in," says writer Cavan Scott . "It's the perfect fit. Both Transformers and Back to the Future are packed with adventure, humor, and (most importantly) heart. Plus, it gave me a chance to play with multiple