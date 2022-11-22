Via In Demand Toys
*we can share for you new stock images of the*Transformers EarthSpark Warrior Class Thrash. We have a clear look at the front and back of the packaging of this figure which comes in an open cardboard box. It is labeled as “plastic free packaging” as other EarthSpark packaging we have seen before. We also have new shots in robot and sidecar mode. See the new images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
