Third party company*Magic Square Toys*have updated their*Weibo account
*with images of the color prototype of their new*MS-B47 Meteorite (G1 Skyfire). This is a new cartoon-accurate Jetfire mold for the competitive Legends scale market. The images show off the poseability and accessories in robot mode and a clear look at the alt mode. This a good alternative for a Legends scale Skyfire* following*Newage Toys H45 Firefox.
See all the mirrored images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
