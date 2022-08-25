Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,223
Magic Square MS-B47 Meteorite (Legends Scale G1 Skyfire) Color Prototype


Third party company*Magic Square Toys*have updated their*Weibo account*with images of the color prototype of their new*MS-B47 Meteorite (G1 Skyfire). This is a new cartoon-accurate Jetfire mold for the competitive Legends scale market. The images show off the poseability and accessories in robot mode and a clear look at the alt mode. This a good alternative for a Legends scale Skyfire* following*Newage Toys H45 Firefox. See all the mirrored images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Magic Square MS-B47 Meteorite (Legends Scale G1 Skyfire) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



