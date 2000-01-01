Hey mods Im not sure if this is the correct place to post. Please feel free to move if needed.
For those having trouble finding Titans Return wave 4 here's a few links of new and restocked bots:
1. Toys R Us - Deluxe Kup: http://t.toysrus.ca/product/index.js...ctId=120730416
2. Toys R Us - Deluxe Quake: http://t.toysrus.ca/product/index.js...ctId=120730406
3. Walmart - Voyager Broadside: https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000196796146
4. Walmart - Leader SkyShadow: https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000196852779
5. Our very own Canucktibles - Titan Masters wave 3 - https://www.canucktibles.ca/collecti...masters-wave-3
Wave 3 TM have been hard to find around here so I thought Id share that last link as well.
Hope this helps those still on the hunt