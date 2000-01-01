Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:12 AM
JonoPrime
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Burlington, ON
Posts: 280
Titans Return Wave 4 - online - Walmart/TRU/Canucktibles
Hey mods Im not sure if this is the correct place to post. Please feel free to move if needed.

For those having trouble finding Titans Return wave 4 here's a few links of new and restocked bots:

1. Toys R Us - Deluxe Kup: http://t.toysrus.ca/product/index.js...ctId=120730416

2. Toys R Us - Deluxe Quake: http://t.toysrus.ca/product/index.js...ctId=120730406

3. Walmart - Voyager Broadside: https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000196796146

4. Walmart - Leader SkyShadow: https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000196852779

5. Our very own Canucktibles - Titan Masters wave 3 - https://www.canucktibles.ca/collecti...masters-wave-3

Wave 3 TM have been hard to find around here so I thought Id share that last link as well.

Hope this helps those still on the hunt
Last edited by JonoPrime; Today at 08:36 AM.
Reply With Quote
