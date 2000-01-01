JonoPrime Machine War Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Burlington, ON Posts: 280

Titans Return Wave 4 - online - Walmart/TRU/Canucktibles



For those having trouble finding Titans Return wave 4 here's a few links of new and restocked bots:



1. Toys R Us - Deluxe Kup:



2. Toys R Us - Deluxe Quake:



3. Walmart - Voyager Broadside:



4. Walmart - Leader SkyShadow:



5. Our very own Canucktibles - Titan Masters wave 3 -



Wave 3 TM have been hard to find around here so I thought Id share that last link as well.



