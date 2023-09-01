SlapDash Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2022 Location: Toronto, Canada Posts: 34

The Oct 1 toy show draws near... and here's what I'm looking for



As we get closer to the next toy show in Mississauga, I thought I might post some wants:



* Any iteration of Galaxy Force/Cybertron Optimus or Galaxy Convoy - I'd prefer the 2005 one because that's an absolute banger and rockstar of a toy, though I'd consider the Siege one if the price was right (Not interested in Nova Prime, before anyone asks)



* Armada minicon Leader-1 to go with my Armada Megatron. Or an Armada Galvatron that comes with Clench



* The white HFTD version of Rescue Ratchet



* RID2001 Rapidrun if the price is right



Obviously these wants could all go out the window if I see carded Visionaries, Man-Tech, Sectaurs or Inhumanoids at the show. Have a great week everyone! Hi all,As we get closer to the next toy show in Mississauga, I thought I might post some wants:* Any iteration of Galaxy Force/Cybertron Optimus or Galaxy Convoy - I'd prefer the 2005 one because that's an absolute banger and rockstar of a toy, though I'd consider the Siege one if the price was right (Not interested in Nova Prime, before anyone asks)* Armada minicon Leader-1 to go with my Armada Megatron. Or an Armada Galvatron that comes with Clench* The white HFTD version of Rescue Ratchet* RID2001 Rapidrun if the price is rightObviously these wants could all go out the window if I see carded Visionaries, Man-Tech, Sectaurs or Inhumanoids at the show.Have a great week everyone!