Hi all,
As we get closer to the next toy show in Mississauga, I thought I might post some wants:
* Any iteration of Galaxy Force/Cybertron Optimus or Galaxy Convoy - I'd prefer the 2005 one because that's an absolute banger and rockstar of a toy, though I'd consider the Siege one if the price was right (Not interested in Nova Prime, before anyone asks)
* Armada minicon Leader-1 to go with my Armada Megatron. Or an Armada Galvatron that comes with Clench
* The white HFTD version of Rescue Ratchet
* RID2001 Rapidrun if the price is right
Obviously these wants could all go out the window if I see carded Visionaries, Man-Tech, Sectaurs or Inhumanoids at the show.
Have a great week everyone!