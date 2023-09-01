Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:52 PM
SlapDash
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2022
Location: Toronto, Canada
Posts: 34
The Oct 1 toy show draws near... and here's what I'm looking for
Hi all,

As we get closer to the next toy show in Mississauga, I thought I might post some wants:

* Any iteration of Galaxy Force/Cybertron Optimus or Galaxy Convoy - I'd prefer the 2005 one because that's an absolute banger and rockstar of a toy, though I'd consider the Siege one if the price was right (Not interested in Nova Prime, before anyone asks)

* Armada minicon Leader-1 to go with my Armada Megatron. Or an Armada Galvatron that comes with Clench

* The white HFTD version of Rescue Ratchet

* RID2001 Rapidrun if the price is right

Obviously these wants could all go out the window if I see carded Visionaries, Man-Tech, Sectaurs or Inhumanoids at the show. Have a great week everyone!
