Transformers Studio Series Leader Class Coronation Starscream Additional Official In-Hand Images





The official The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have uploaded a pair of additional in-hand images of*Studio Series Leader Class Coronation Starscream. Following our first official in-hand images , now we have a look at Coronation Starscream throne (inspired by the Nemesis throne from G1 More Than Meets The Eye Part 1). We also have a nice shot of Starscream sitting on the throne. See the images after the break and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Don’t forget that you can already find pre-orders for this figure via our sponsors links below. Studio Series Coronation Starscream

