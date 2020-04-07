|
Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures, Francesco Giglio Character Design Artw
Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures character design artwork incoming, with Francesco Giglio posting a batch of images that are potentially spoiler-heavy depending upon your viewing progress. Check out the selection attached to this post, visit the entire gallery here
, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
