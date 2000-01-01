Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:10 PM   #1
GotBot
Crossover
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,470
Black Mamba Vs. POTP Sludge
Second up for Black Mamba vs. POTP Dinobots is Sludge (my personal favorite). He is bigger, yes, but that's not the only difference. There are a couple that are more subtle but, arguably, more effective - https://youtu.be/WIzd13l-r9A
