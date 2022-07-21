Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,624

Transformers Legacy Red Cog Found At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*MrRay*for givins us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Transformers Legacy Red Cog. Red Cog is a new redeco of the Siege Weaponizer Cog mold but this time packaged with*5 blaster accessories with 7 interchangeable barrels and components inspired by weapons and accessories seen in the War For Cybertron cartoon, but you can also combine them in any way you like. This Target exclusive figure was found in*Pennsylvania. Happy hunting!



