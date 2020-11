Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,753

Super7 expands their line of Transformers ReAction Figures with the addition of Megatron, Perceptor, Soundblaster and Stepper in special Black Friday deco. Everything is cooler in black, and these new Black Friday exclusive Transformers ReAction Figures are no exception! Secure your orders



Super7 expands their line of Transformers ReAction Figures with the addition of Megatron, Perceptor, Soundblaster and Stepper in special Black Friday deco. Everything is cooler in black, and these new Black Friday exclusive Transformers ReAction Figures are no exception!





