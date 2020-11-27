Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,753
Super7: Black Friday 2020 Exclusive Transformers ReAction Figures


Super7 expands their line of Transformers ReAction Figures with the addition of Megatron, Perceptor, Soundblaster and Stepper in special Black Friday deco. Everything is cooler in black, and these new Black Friday exclusive Transformers ReAction Figures are no exception! Secure your orders here, then sound off on the 2005 boards! &#160; &#160;

The post Super7: Black Friday 2020 Exclusive Transformers ReAction Figures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
