Attention UK collectors! 2005 Boards member*RoboW4rrior298*is giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Transformers Legacy Wave 4 Voyager Leo Prime & Wave 4 Deluxe at UK retail. Legacy Leo Prime was finally found at*Walsall Smyths (We had only reported Tarn previously
) together with Legacy Deluxe Armada Hot Shot, Scraphook and Breakdown. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Legacy Wave 4 Voyager Leo Prime & Wave 4 Deluxe Out In The UK
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...