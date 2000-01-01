Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:00 PM   #1
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,774
Transformers Animated Season 3 Found At Dollarama
Thanks to a report from Manitoba we now know that Transformers Animated Season 3 is showing up at Dollarama stores for $3.

Be on the lookout and get an extra to get David Kaye to sign at TFcon!
Old Today, 10:18 PM   #2
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,602
Saw that at Keele and Shepard in TO a few days ago. Onlt S3 though didn't see any others
