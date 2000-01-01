Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 7,774

Transformers Animated Season 3 Found At Dollarama Thanks to a report from Manitoba we now know that Transformers Animated Season 3 is showing up at Dollarama stores for $3.



Be on the lookout and get an extra to get David Kaye to sign at TFcon! Attached Thumbnails

__________________