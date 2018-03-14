Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,908

Insecticon Kickback Joins Transformers: Forged To Fight



Kabam*have delivered their March update to*Transformers: Forged to Fight*players, and we have a very nice addition to the ranks: G1 Insecticon Kickback. You will be able to add Kickback*to your ranks of playable characters from March 15th at 10 AM PDT. We are sure you will really like his new G1 inspired design for the game. The full Bot Intel Report with can be found*



here *at the official*Forged To Fight*website. You can also read on for the full profile and stats after the jump and then join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards! BOT INTEL REPORT





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.