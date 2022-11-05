Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Shockwave PLAMO (Model Kit) Unassembled Content Images


Via*??de?? on YouTube*we have can share for your our first look at all the content included in the Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Shockwave PLAMO (model kit). We have a good view of all the sprues and pieces needed for this advanced model kit. We can see all the parts that come pre-painted, the inner LED system and the die-cast pieces. As we can see, these is a lot of work to be done to assemble this movie-accurate non-transformable rendition of Bumbleebee Movie Shockwave. See the images, as well as a video review, after the break. Let us know your impressions &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Shockwave PLAMO (Model Kit) Unassembled Content Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



