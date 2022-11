Today, 08:32 PM #1 Birdman Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Guelph,Ontario Posts: 18 I have returned!



Was originally a member in 2007 and hung on for a while but life, college and marriage changed and I dropped out of the fandom for a good long while.



I even had to sell all my TFs a few years ago but COVID kinda changed things and hobbies so.... I decided to see if my old account still works and well, yay, it does!



