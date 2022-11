Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,169

Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Tigatron Found At Marshalls



To our surprise,*the*Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Tigatron; which is officially a Walmart exclusive in the US; have showed up at a Marshalls store in*Hagerstown, Maryland. Found by our very own 2005 Boards member mod*Dachande,*Tigatron was priced $12.99. A good change to get this reissue for a good price. Happy hunting!



To our surprise,*the*Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Tigatron; which is officially a Walmart exclusive in the US; have showed up at a Marshalls store in*Hagerstown, Maryland. Found by our very own 2005 Boards member mod*Dachande,*Tigatron was priced $12.99. A good change to get this reissue for a good price. Happy hunting!

