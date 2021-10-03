Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Rise Of The Beasts ? Michael Bay In Machu Picchu & Rumor About A Possibl


We have two small updates to share with you about the*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts in Peru. First, we also have an unexpected surprise. Michael Bay has just shared, via his Instagram account, a short video showing him at Machu Picchu. He was all alone in the Inca’s citadel and he mentioned*how amazing it was to have a wonder of the world all for himself. Keep in mind that, while Michael Bay is not the director of his movie, he is one of the producers. Then, we can confirm that the movie crew will be heading to another ancient &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Rise Of The Beasts – Michael Bay In Machu Picchu & Rumor About A Possible "Stone Wall" Autobot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



