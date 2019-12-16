|
Iron Factory IF EX-43 Primal Commander (Optimal Optimus) Final Product Images
Even more news from Iron Factory
this morning. After seeing colored images of Primal Commander at SGC this last weekend we have Iron Factory’s final product images for the figure. The images does show the figure in all 4 modes and will be out Spring next year.
