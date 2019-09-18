|
WTF @ TCG Siege II Spoiler-Train Sept 13 2019
Off the top of my head, weve got 4 Siege II cards to reveal! But hey, weve also got other reveals to discuss afterwards! And heck!! Did you know Friday the 13th 2019 is a palindrome?! You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TCG Siege II Spoiler-Train Sept 13 2019 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us » Continue Reading.
The post WTF @ TCG Siege II Spoiler-Train Sept 13 2019
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.