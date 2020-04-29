As we reported, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner*mentioned
*that 21 movies are in development for various company properties and one of them was confirmed
yesterday as an animated movie for the Transformers Franchise. Following the happy news, Deadline
and The Hollywood Reporter
is announcing a new*Transformers Live Action Movie, slated to release on June 24th, 2022. Two scripts are currently in development; one by Murder Mystery scribe James Vanderbilt and the other by John Wick Chapter 3 scribe Joby Harold. The Vanderbilt project, is based on Transformers: Beast Wars while the other is reportedly in the Bumblebee Universe. » Continue Reading.
