Old Today, 12:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,626
Brand New Transformers Live Action Movie Announced For June 2022


As we reported, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner*mentioned*that 21 movies are in development for various company properties and one of them was confirmed yesterday as an animated movie for the Transformers Franchise. Following the happy news, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter is announcing a new*Transformers Live Action Movie, slated to release on June 24th, 2022. Two scripts are currently in development; one by Murder Mystery scribe James Vanderbilt and the other by John Wick Chapter 3 scribe Joby Harold. The Vanderbilt project, is based on Transformers: Beast Wars while the other is reportedly in the Bumblebee Universe. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Brand New Transformers Live Action Movie Announced For June 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



