|
Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom Wave 1 Production Sample Images
The official Takara Tomy Twitter
have shared production sample images of today’s Kingdom reveals
. We have a look at the following figures: Voyager Optimus Primal Leader T-Rex Megatron Core Vertebreak Deluxe Paleotrex Deluxe Cheetor Deluxe Blackarachnia Core Rattrap Deluxe Warpath Core Optimus Prime Voyager Cyclonus Pre-orders for these figures will start in October for the Japanese market.
.
