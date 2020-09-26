Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,457

Transformers Masterpiece Starscream Ver. 2.0 Prototype New Images



Thanks 2005 Boards dldmckbb we have new images of the prototype of the upcoming Masterpiece Starscream Ver. 2.0 for your viewing pleasure. The images, which seem to come from the latest Figure King Magazine, reveal several additional shots of the robot mode showing off his great posability. We have several more shots of the jet mode from different angles so you can have an idea of the transformation. As we can see from the images, Starscream can achieve a Macross/Robotech “Gerwalk mode” too. Check out all the images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the



The post







More... Thanks 2005 Boards dldmckbb we have new images of the prototype of the upcoming Masterpiece Starscream Ver. 2.0 for your viewing pleasure. The images, which seem to come from the latest Figure King Magazine, reveal several additional shots of the robot mode showing off his great posability. We have several more shots of the jet mode from different angles so you can have an idea of the transformation. As we can see from the images, Starscream can achieve a Macross/Robotech “Gerwalk mode” too. Check out all the images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Masterpiece Starscream Ver. 2.0 Prototype New Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca