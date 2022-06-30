Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Velocitron Voyager Cybertron Override Behind-The-Scenes


Coming to us from Hasbro designer Mark Maher's Instagram page, we now have a behind-the-scenes post about the upcoming Velocitron Voyager Cybertron Override! These photos show off her various stages of development including the final product, and perhaps most interestingly reveals that an initial concept for her was a heavy retool of the Studio Series 86 Voyager Hot Rod mold: She has the number one spot in the speedia 500, she?s the current leader of the planet Velocitron, and she?s looking stellar in her all new mold, here comes OVERRIDE!!! . This is a great example of what Legacy

The post Velocitron Voyager Cybertron Override Behind-The-Scenes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



