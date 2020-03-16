Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,411

Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Episode 1 Available on YouTube



Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures begins, with part 1 of “Battle For Cybertron.” The Autobots prepare to land on Cybertron when they receive a distress call from Chromia and Perceptor warning them of a Decepticon trap. Play the season premiere below, then share your impressions on the 2005 boards! (Note: may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary).



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.