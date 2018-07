TFcon Toronto 2018 exclusive Catcall and Uproar 2-pack

TFcon is happy to reveal the TFcon Toronto 2018 show exclusive2-pack which will be available to attendees at the Ages Three and Up booth at this year’s show.The price will be $120 CAD TFcon Toronto – The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 13th to 15th, 2018. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2018 with special guestsvoice of Megatron in Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, as well as Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated,the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars and Beast Machines, as well Optimus Prime in the Transformers Armada, Energon and Cybertron series,the voices of G1 Snarl and Shrapnel,the voice of Daniel Witwicky in the Generation 1 series, Transformers G1 writer, Transformers Franchise Designeras well asthe writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light, plus Transformers Comic Book artistsandandDealer registration is also available. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2018 hotel block is still online