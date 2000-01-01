Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 10:55 PM
Chadgao
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 62
2018 Movie Figures Sales Thread (Can bring to TFcon)
https://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details...dId=1348304398

https://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details...dId=1352251669

https://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details...dId=1316702184

https://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details...dId=1316702811





HFTD Deluxe Ratchet (missing missle) ---$10
DOTM Voyager Ironhide with a shortened leg for better proportion doesn't affect transformation-$20
DOTM Voyager Shockwave mint, displayed only --$20
TFM Robo-Vision Optimus Prime MISB--$30
DOTM deluxe bumblebee MISB--$15
DOTM deluxe sideswipe custom painted metallic colors durable paint--$15
AOE deluxe Crosshairs mint--$10 with instruction
AOE leader Optimus Prime mint-$20 mint with instruction
DOTM Voyager Megatron MISB--$30
TFM Voyager Blackout- $20
DOTM Voyager Sentinel Prime --$15with instruction
ROTF Deluxe Sidswipe Mint --$10
TLK Voyager Optimus Prime MIB (added some metal colors, displayed only) ---$30
AOE leader Optimus Prime mint-$20 mint with instruction
TLK Voyager Optimus Prime MIB (added some metal colors, displayed only) ---$30
AOE Voyager Revenge Optimus Prime MIB (HFTD Voyager repaint) ---sold
AOE Voyager Evasion Optimus Prime (repaint with durable paints) ---$30
Takara AD31 Armor Knight Optimus Prime (MISB, perfect box, first production run)- $70.00

Sci-fi Revoltech bumblebee- MIB, displayed only.
with DOTM deluxe bumblebee (modified arm, good for car mode display)--$45

Wreckers Set
-THF Leadfoot (KO) complete with box and instruction transformed once.
-Roadbuster, transformed once and displayed only (with instructions).
-Topspin, transformed once and displayed only (with box and instruction). ---$60
