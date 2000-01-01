Yesterday, 10:55 PM #1 Chadgao Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2015 Location: Toronto Posts: 62 2018 Movie Figures Sales Thread (Can bring to TFcon) https://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details...dId=1348304398



HFTD Deluxe Ratchet (missing missle) ---$10

DOTM Voyager Ironhide with a shortened leg for better proportion doesn't affect transformation-$20

DOTM Voyager Shockwave mint, displayed only --$20

TFM Robo-Vision Optimus Prime MISB--$30

DOTM deluxe bumblebee MISB--$15

DOTM deluxe sideswipe custom painted metallic colors durable paint--$15

AOE deluxe Crosshairs mint--$10 with instruction

AOE leader Optimus Prime mint-$20 mint with instruction

DOTM Voyager Megatron MISB--$30

TFM Voyager Blackout- $20

DOTM Voyager Sentinel Prime --$15with instruction

ROTF Deluxe Sidswipe Mint --$10

TLK Voyager Optimus Prime MIB (added some metal colors, displayed only) ---$30

AOE leader Optimus Prime mint-$20 mint with instruction

TLK Voyager Optimus Prime MIB (added some metal colors, displayed only) ---$30

AOE Voyager Revenge Optimus Prime MIB (HFTD Voyager repaint) ---sold

AOE Voyager Evasion Optimus Prime (repaint with durable paints) ---$30

Takara AD31 Armor Knight Optimus Prime (MISB, perfect box, first production run)- $70.00



Sci-fi Revoltech bumblebee- MIB, displayed only.

with DOTM deluxe bumblebee (modified arm, good for car mode display)--$45



Wreckers Set

-THF Leadfoot (KO) complete with box and instruction transformed once.

-Roadbuster, transformed once and displayed only (with instructions).

