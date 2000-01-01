Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series Biyager Megatron and Mixmastwr Released at Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:43 AM   #1
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 5,144
Transformers Studio Series Biyager Megatron and Mixmastwr Released at Retail
Thanks to boardie UltraPrime for letting us know that Studio Series Voyager (Movie 1) Megatron and ROTF Mixmaster have been found at an EB Games in Brampton, Ontario.

Happy Hunting!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: reduced-image_16158_106.jpg Views: 0 Size: 35.5 KB ID: 45484  
down_shift is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage Lot of Transformers Figures, Parts, Accessories.
Transformers
Transformers Dark of the Moon Three A Toys Megatron Figure (Worldwide shipping)
Transformers
Transformers TFC Uranos & Wings of Uranos (Superion) complete 5 figures Not KO
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Jetfire 1984 Near Complete
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Predacon Scorponok Action Figure COMPLETE w/ Bee
Transformers
Complete Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals Depth Charge
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS TRANSMETALS EVIL PREDACON RAMPAGE ACTION FIGURE KENNER

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:52 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.