Today, 09:01 AM
Ultra Maverick
The Bow Tie Guy
Ultra Maverick's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Ottawa, ON
Posts: 2,015
Transformers Power of the Prime Deluxe Wave 3 Figures Sighting in Canada
Big thanks to board member Skylynx0034 for bringing us this exciting news.

POTP Deluxe wave 3 has been found in Canada!
Skylynx0034 was able to find these figures at a Walmart in Ottawa, ON.

That's right, you can start checking out your local toy vendors for Sinnertwin, Terrorcon Blot and Terrorcon Cutthroat, the three new figures in the wave and you'll be well on your way to completing Abominus.

Let us know if you find these figures too, and as always keep posting those new finds in our Canadian Sightings threads.
Today, 09:27 AM
MaxArel
RUN IT'S DREADWING
MaxArel's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: Sherbrooke, Québec
Posts: 300
Send a message via MSN to MaxArel
Re: Transformers Power of the Prime Deluxe Wave 3 Figures Sighting in Canada
But wave 2 JUST showed up in my town (and just barely too)!

Oh well, back to the hopeful hunt!
