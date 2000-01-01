Ultra Maverick The Bow Tie Guy Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Ottawa, ON Posts: 2,015

Transformers Power of the Prime Deluxe Wave 3 Figures Sighting in Canada Big thanks to board member Skylynx0034 for bringing us this exciting news.



POTP Deluxe wave 3 has been found in Canada!

Skylynx0034 was able to find these figures at a Walmart in Ottawa, ON.



That's right, you can start checking out your local toy vendors for Sinnertwin, Terrorcon Blot and Terrorcon Cutthroat, the three new figures in the wave and you'll be well on your way to completing Abominus.



