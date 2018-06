Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,518

IDW Transformers: Unicron #0 Now Available For Free on ComiXology.com



If you were not able to grab your copy of the Free Comic Book Day Unicron #0, now you have a chance to get a free digital version thanks to ComiXology.com. You can find this issue here, and proceed to checkout with your ComiXology or Amazon account for your free download. This is sure a great reading, and with an impressive art by fan-favorite artist Alex Milne. Thanks to 2005 Boards member Jtprime17 for the heads up.





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.