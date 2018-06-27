|
IDW Transformers: Unicron #0 Now Available For Free on ComiXology.com
If you were not able to grab your copy of the Free Comic Book Day Unicron #0, now you have a chance to get a free digital version thanks to*ComiXology.com. You can find this issue here
, and proceed to checkout with your ComiXology or Amazon account for your free download. This is sure a great reading, and with an impressive art by fan-favorite artist Alex Milne. Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Jtprime17 for the heads up.
The post IDW Transformers: Unicron #0 Now Available For Free on ComiXology.com
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.