Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,339

Transformers War For Cybertron Siege: The Story Behind The Figure



In a new video that’s sure to increase your appreciation of the Siege line, nicely reminiscent of Hasbro Taiwan’s series from earlier this



The post







More... In a new video that’s sure to increase your appreciation of the Siege line, nicely reminiscent of Hasbro Taiwan’s series from earlier this year , the official Transformers YouTube channel showcases Optimus Prime and Six-Gun in a battle sequence*against Starscream for The Story Behind The Figure. Play the clip below and then sound off on the 2005 boards!The post Transformers War For Cybertron Siege: The Story Behind The Figure appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.