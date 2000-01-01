Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:08 AM   #1
bqpetn
Generation 1
which MP size megatron is better?
Playing my toys during the holidays.
Some how I like Apollyon than the MP megatron.
What do you think?
Old Today, 12:16 AM   #2
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
Re: which MP size megatron is better?
I like his proportions better than the oficial MP as much as I hate to say it. I have always liked Apollyon which is why I'll never sell him
Old Today, 12:20 AM   #3
ngnaw
Machine War
Re: which MP size megatron is better?
I like Despotron.
Old Today, 12:22 AM   #4
79transam
Machine War
Re: which MP size megatron is better?
For looks I prefer X-Transbots Apollyon.
For durability I prefer DX9 Mightron.
