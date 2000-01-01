Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
which MP size megatron is better?
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 12:08 AM
#
1
bqpetn
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: toronto
Posts: 64
which MP size megatron is better?
Playing my toys during the holidays.
Some how I like Apollyon than the MP megatron.
What do you think?
bqpetn
View Public Profile
Send a private message to bqpetn
Find More Posts by bqpetn
Today, 12:16 AM
#
2
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,391
Re: which MP size megatron is better?
I like his proportions better than the oficial MP as much as I hate to say it. I have always liked Apollyon which is why I'll never sell him
__________________
Sales thread
Wanted Items
Feedback thread
My Collection
wervenom
View Public Profile
Send a private message to wervenom
Find More Posts by wervenom
Today, 12:20 AM
#
3
ngnaw
Machine War
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Montreal
Posts: 250
Re: which MP size megatron is better?
I like Despotron.
__________________
My Feedback Thread
ngnaw
View Public Profile
Send a private message to ngnaw
Find More Posts by ngnaw
Today, 12:22 AM
#
4
79transam
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: BC
Posts: 212
Re: which MP size megatron is better?
For looks I prefer X-Transbots Apollyon.
For durability I prefer DX9 Mightron.
79transam
View Public Profile
Send a private message to 79transam
Visit 79transam's homepage!
Find More Posts by 79transam
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Power of the Prime Rodimus M.I.B.
transformers titans return Lot Slugslinger Trigger Happy Twintwist Topspin Krok
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
01:27 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.